USI strikes deal to acquire Wells Fargo broker

Adam McNestrie 27 June 2017

KKR-backed intermediary USI has agreed a deal to acquire Wells Fargo's insurance broking business for an undisclosed consideration, the Valhalla, New York-based broker announced today.

USI beat off competition from Alliant and Hub to come out on top in the accelerated sales process.

In a story in early June, The Insurance Insider named USI and Hub as the two frontrunners to acquire the business.



USI said that Wells Fargo Insurance Services USA includes its insurance brokerage and consulting businesses, as...

