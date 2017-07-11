Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

11 July 2017

USI Kibble & Prentice names commercial P&C head

Laura Board 11 July 2017

USI Kibble & Prentice has promoted Gary Patterson to the role of executive vice president and leader of its commercial P&C business.

In his new role, Patterson will "hold ultimate responsibility for delivery of customised client-centric solutions with economic impact", said parent USI.

Patterson has worked in USI Kibble & Prentice's P&C division for more than seven years, before which he was national sales manager for footwear company Deckers Outdoor.

The Pacific Northwest-focused broker is led by CEO Chris Prentice...

