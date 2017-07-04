Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

4 July 2017

USI deal proves private equity broker appetite still strong

Iulia Ciutina 4 July 2017

USI's recent acquisition of Wells Fargo's insurance broking arm highlighted the solid interest of private equity-backed investors in the high-margin US retail broking industry.

Although the terms of the transaction were not disclosed, earlier in the process banking sources said that the business could sell for approaching $1.5bn, with the brokerage and consulting segment representing little more than $600mn of revenue.

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) - an existing USI investor - and PSP Investments co-invested in...

