Recent news:

USI closes purchase of Wells Fargo brokerage operations

Laura Board 4 December 2017

Private equity-backed USI Insurance Services has completed its acquisition of the brokerage operations of Wells Fargo.

This purchase includes the insurance brokerage and consulting, employee benefits and property and casualty national practices of Wells Fargo Insurance Services, along with its Safehold Special Risk, small business insurance, student insurance, individual health and private risk management insurance business lines.

USI beat competition from Alliant and Hub in June to come out on top in the accelerated sales process just weeks after the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership