Recent news:

US weather losses top $100mn in a week: Impact

Laura Board 30 June 2017

Severe weather in the US in the past week is likely to generate insured and economic losses that will both exceed $100mn, according to Aon Benfield's Impact Forecasting unit.

The Plains and the Midwest were the worst-affected regions, with the area hit by a slow-moving storm system between 27 June and 30 June, the firm said in its weekly round-up report.

Given the ongoing nature of the late June storm event, it remains too early to provide a specific economic...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership