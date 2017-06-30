US weather losses top $100mn in a week: Impact

Severe weather in the US in the past week is likely to generate insured and economic losses that will both exceed $100mn, according to Aon Benfield's Impact Forecasting unit.
The Plains and the Midwest were the worst-affected regions, with the area hit by a slow-moving storm system between 27 June and 30 June, the firm said in its weekly round-up report.
Given the ongoing nature of the late June storm event, it remains too early to provide a specific economic...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership