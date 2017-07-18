Recent news:

US thunderstorm tops quiet H1 cat activity

Sofia Geraghty 18 July 2017

Munich Re said that a US thunderstorm was the most costly insured catastrophe loss for the first half of 2017, as total claims came in well below average.

Insured natural catastrophe losses for the first six months dropped 39 percent year-on-year to $19.5bn from $32bn in the same period last year and against a $29bn 10-year average.

The most costly insured loss of the half-year was a $1.8bn US thunderstorm that struck in early May, followed by Australian cyclone Debbie...

