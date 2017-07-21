Recent news:

US Risk picks up trucking MGA

Dan Ascher 21 July 2017

Expansive specialty underwriter and wholesaler US Risk has sealed a deal to buy trucking broker and managing general agent Strategic Insurance Underwriters, The Insurance Insider can reveal.



The newly-acquired firm is based in Sarasota, Florida and provides liability and physical damage programmes to trucking and haulage firms.



It is not known which carriers provide paper to Strategic Insurance Underwriters but the broker and MGA's website said it offers programmes through "top rated" insurance companies.



Those programmes include primary liability cover...

