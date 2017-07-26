Recent news:

US Risk confirms trucking MGA deal

Adam McNestrie 26 July 2017

Expansive specialty underwriter and wholesaler US Risk has announced the acquisition of trucking broker and MGA Strategic Insurance Underwriters, confirming a story published by The Insurance Insider last week.



US Risk said yesterday that it had acquired the firm, which is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, for an undisclosed sum, as it continues a spate of acquisitions following a buy-in from private equity house Kohlberg & Company last year.

Bob Schneebeck, currently president of Strategic Insurance Underwriters, will retire following the...

