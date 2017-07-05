Recent news:

US Risk buys IMS London American

David Bull 5 July 2017

Kohlberg & Company-backed US Risk has sealed the acquisition of IMS London American, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

The deal is thought to be one of several Dallas-based specialty underwriter and wholesale broker US Risk is working on in a build-out strategy following a significant investment from private-equity firm Kohlberg about a year ago.

Terms of the latest transaction have not been disclosed, but it is thought that Houston-based IMS London American offers a medium-sized book of business which US...

