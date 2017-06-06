Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 June 2017

Search archive

US residuals benefit from soft US cat market

Dan Ascher 6 June 2017

A number of the bigger residual insurers were among cedants that prospered as competition for US property catastrophe reinsurance business intensified in the mid-year renewals.

As the dust settles after another bloody renewal, pricing information coming out of the catastrophe-exposed southern US suggests a continuation of the bleak pricing environment for reinsurers.

Sources told this publication that the first $40mn layer of Louisiana Citizens' property cat programme, which sits atop an unchanged $35mn retention, renewed down by almost a fifth...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue June 2017/1

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π