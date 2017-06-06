Recent news:

US residuals benefit from soft US cat market

Dan Ascher 6 June 2017

A number of the bigger residual insurers were among cedants that prospered as competition for US property catastrophe reinsurance business intensified in the mid-year renewals.

As the dust settles after another bloody renewal, pricing information coming out of the catastrophe-exposed southern US suggests a continuation of the bleak pricing environment for reinsurers.

Sources told this publication that the first $40mn layer of Louisiana Citizens' property cat programme, which sits atop an unchanged $35mn retention, renewed down by almost a fifth...

