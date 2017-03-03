Recent news:

US regulator considers non-bank Sifi release: Reuters

Matthew Neill 3 March 2017

The US Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) has reportedly reviewed the designation of systemically important financial institution (Sifi) for an unidentified non-bank firm, which could have positive repercussions for AIG.

According to Reuters the council met on Thursday (2 March) and discussed rescinding the designation for one institution. The only three non-bank companies labelled as Sifis are AIG, MetLife and Prudential Financial.



AIG has repeatedly claimed the Sifi moniker places a strain on its operation, while activist investor Carl Icahn...

