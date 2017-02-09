Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

9 February 2017

US P&C credit ratings strengthened in 2016: AM Best

Bernard Goyder 8 February 2017

The creditworthiness of the US P&C insurance sector improved in 2016, said AM Best.

The ratings agency said it upgraded the long-term issuer credit ratings of 57 of the 786 US P&C carriers it surveyed - a rise of 39 percent on the 41 upgrades it dispensed in 2015.

The number of downgrades fell by nearly a third, moving from 6.7 percent to 4.6 percent of the carriers assessed. More than four fifths of the P&C insurers assessed retained their...

