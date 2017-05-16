Recent news:

US malaise dents Insider 50

Iulia Ciutina 16 May 2017

The Insider 50 was hit last week by heavy drops in dollar-denominated stocks, with the losses slightly offset by growth in the UK.

The I50 index fell 1.6 percent in the week to 1,053.6 index points, ceding most of the territory it gained the week before.

Click to enlarge By contrast major market indices, including the S&P 500 and Stoxx Euro 600, recorded marginal changes, while the FTSE 100 was up 1.9 percent.

Last week was another busy period in...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password