US M&A expensive: Bäte

Laura Board 16 January 2017

Allianz CEO Oliver Bäte has said only a large M&A deal in the US would be worthwhile for his firm, but that American businesses had become expensive.

In an interview with Süddeutsche Zeitung, Bäte said he expected Donald Trump's presidency to be positive for insurers' US businesses because of planned corporate tax cuts, the strong dollar and a planned loosening of supervisory rules.

He said: "It makes no sense for us to buy smaller businesses. And then you have to...

