Recent news:

US House passes bill to repeal Sifi designations

Bernard Goyder 9 June 2017

The US House of Representatives has passed a bill that will end "too big to fail" designations for non-bank financial institutions and overhaul regulations created under the Dodd-Frank Act.

The Financial Choice Act takes away the power of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) to decide if an insurer counts as a systemically important financial institution (Sifi), also on a retroactive basis.

Insurers with non-bank Sifi status include AIG and US life insurer Prudential Financial.

The bill will also merge...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership