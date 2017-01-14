Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 January 2017

US-EU talks yield covered agreement for insurers

Ted Bunker 13 January 2017

US and European negotiators have reached a covered agreement to harmonise regulation of insurers and reinsurers and remove barriers to transatlantic business.

The deal covers supervision, reinsurance and information exchange between regulators, according to a letter signed by US Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew and US Trade Representative Michael Froman.

The agreement is expected to significantly reduce the amount of collateral a European insurer must hold against business written in the US.

In a joint statement, negotiators from both sides said...

