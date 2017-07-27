Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 July 2017

US D&O rates slide for 15th straight quarter: Aon

Ted Bunker 27 July 2017

Directors' and officers' (D&O) liability insurance rates fell again in the US during the first quarter, with Aon's quarterly price index tumbling to its lowest value in the 15 years since it was created.

More than half of primary policies that renewed during the first quarter received a price cut, while 24 percent were flat and 25 percent renewed at a higher rate, an Aon report said yesterday.

But at a 20.3 percent average, price hikes were typically much larger...

