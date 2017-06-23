Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

23 June 2017

US cyber premiums rise 35% to $1.34bn: AM Best

David Bull 22 June 2017

Total direct written premium in the cyber line of business written by US companies climbed almost 35 percent to $1.34bn last year, according to data from AM Best.

And the ratings agency reported that there was a strong shift among the top cyber writers away from packaged policies to standalone cover which now dominates the segment.

More than two-thirds of the $1.34bn in direct premium - 67.9 percent - was written on a standalone basis, with the balance offered as...

