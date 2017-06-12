Recent news:

US commercial rates close to flat in Q1: Clips

Catrin Shi 12 June 2017

Rates for US commercial lines coverage remained close to flat in Q1 for the sixth consecutive quarter, according to Willis Towers Watson.

The broker's quarterly Commercial Lines Pricing Survey (Clips) showed price increases reported by carriers averaged less than 1 percent in the first quarter, continuing a moderating trend that began in Q1 2013.

Four lines - workers' compensation, commercial property, directors' and officers', and surety - indicated modest price decreases, while for most other lines, rate changes were in...

