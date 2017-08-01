Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 August 2017

US commercial P&C rates show signs of flattening

Catrin Shi 1 August 2017

Insurance executives gave further indications that rates in the US commercial P&C market are flattening last month, though they refrained from claiming that the market has found a bottom.

The commentary during late July second quarter conference calls followed earlier news from bellwether Travelers that rates in its domestic business insurance segment were up 0.6 percent overall in Q2.

Insurance giant Chubb led the way with detailed commentary on its renewal rates, which were down around 0.5 percent in the...

