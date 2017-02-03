Recent news:

US commercial P&C rate slide regained pace in Q4: CIAB

David Bull 2 February 2017

US commercial P&C rates softened by an average of 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter, according to the latest survey from The Council of Agents & Brokers (CIAB).

The decline was slightly greater than the average 3.2 percent decrease in Q3 2016 and meant that prices fell across small, medium and large accounts for the eighth quarter in a row.

Competition continued to be fiercest for large accounts, where rates were down 4.9 percent in Q4, followed by middle-market accounts...

