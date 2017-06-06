Recent news:

US cat buyers benefit as soft market deepens

David Bull 6 June 2017

Underwriters are surveying the damage of a 1 June property cat renewal that was significantly more competitive than initially expected, with buyers securing better terms than they might have hoped for.

Year-on-year comparisons are challenging because of shifts in underlying portfolios - both inside and outside Florida - as well as cat model changes and programme restructuring.

There has also continued to be mixed experience depending on the perceived quality of the cedant, and that has meant there was an...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password