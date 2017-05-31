Recent news:

US casualty rates climb for the first time in 2 years

Dan Ascher 31 May 2017

Rates rose in the US casualty insurance space over the first three months of the year to mark the first gain since the third quarter of 2014, according to a new report from broker Marsh.

On average, the price of renewing casualty business in the country increased by 0.4 percent, the intermediary revealed in its Global Insurance Market Index.

"Much of the increase in US casualty renewal rates was attributed to rate movements in auto liability and workers' compensation," Marsh...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership