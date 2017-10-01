Recent news:

Upstream insurers to dig in heels over rates in Q4: JLT

Bernard Goyder 29 September 2017

A combative round of renewals negotiations looms in the upstream energy market as carriers vie for increases of as much as 10 percent, according to JLT Specialty's quarterly round-up of the energy market.

Offshore energy assets in the upstream market escaped almost unscathed from the hurricane season and upstream insurers in general have experienced a low loss ratio in the 2017 year of account, with the full year set to be potentially record breaking in this respect, JLT said.

The...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership