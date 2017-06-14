Recent news:

UPC Q2 losses exhaust cat agg retention

Ted Bunker 14 June 2017

United Insurance Holdings estimates it has now hit the retention on its 1 January-placed catastrophe aggregate reinsurance programme after a series of events in the second quarter.

Late today, the carrier preannounced $20mn in pre-tax catastrophe losses as well as $7mn in merger-related expenses for the second quarter.

Most of the cat losses stemmed from hailstorms, tornadoes and other severe weather events in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas.

The losses mean it has met the $30mn retention under its cat...

