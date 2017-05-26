Recent news:

UPC finalises $2.8bn reinsurance treaty

Fiona Robertson 26 May 2017

UPC Insurance has put in place in its biggest ever reinsurance programme ahead of the 2017 hurricane season, with $2.8bn of limit, including $1.9bn of private cover.

The Floridian cedant disclosed that 70 percent of the private market capacity had been provided by collateralised reinsurers, with Nephila and Elementum understood to be among the biggest participants.

UPC will retain $55mn of losses from the first event in any season, dropping to a $30mn retention for a second or subsequent event...

