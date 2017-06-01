Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 June 2017

Search archive

Varied Florida renewals yield deeper rate cuts: JLT Re

Fiona Robertson 1 June 2017

JLT Re said the Florida reinsurance renewal produced a more varied outcome than usual as it estimated rates fell by 5.1 percent at 1 June.

This was ahead of the 3.1 percent drop recorded last year, according to JLT Re's rate-on-line index.

The broker said renewal rates ranged from flat to 10 percent down, as it noted "renewed vigour" from insurance-linked securities (ILS) markets to deploy capital this year.

Click to enlarge ILS managers were keen to increase participations with...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π