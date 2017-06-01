Recent news:

Varied Florida renewals yield deeper rate cuts: JLT Re

Fiona Robertson 1 June 2017

JLT Re said the Florida reinsurance renewal produced a more varied outcome than usual as it estimated rates fell by 5.1 percent at 1 June.

This was ahead of the 3.1 percent drop recorded last year, according to JLT Re's rate-on-line index.

The broker said renewal rates ranged from flat to 10 percent down, as it noted "renewed vigour" from insurance-linked securities (ILS) markets to deploy capital this year.

ILS managers were keen to increase participations with...

