22 February 2017

Universal posts a Q4 profit despite Florida pressures

David Bull 22 February 2017

Expansive Universal Insurance Holdings showed the benefits of its well-established and geographically diversified platform as it became the first of the publicly traded Floridians to report a sub-100 combined ratio for the 2016 fourth quarter.

After United and HCI revealed underwriting losses for the period, Universal delivered a combined ratio of 95.1 percent and posted pre-tax profit of $22.7mn.

The ratio was significantly higher than the 75.8 percent reported in Q4 2015, however, with the company unable to escape the...

