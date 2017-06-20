Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 June 2017

Search archive

Universal gets set to start underwriting in NY

Ted Bunker 20 June 2017

Florida's leading multi-peril homeowners underwriter Universal Insurance Holdings is poised to begin writing policies in New York state as the carrier pursues its plan to expand outside its home base.

Universal Property & Casualty obtained approval from the Empire State's Department of Financial Services for its proposed homeowners rates and policy forms, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based parent company said today. It said it expects to start writing business in New York later this year.

The underwriter led the industry in...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π