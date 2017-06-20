Recent news:

Universal gets set to start underwriting in NY

Ted Bunker 20 June 2017

Florida's leading multi-peril homeowners underwriter Universal Insurance Holdings is poised to begin writing policies in New York state as the carrier pursues its plan to expand outside its home base.

Universal Property & Casualty obtained approval from the Empire State's Department of Financial Services for its proposed homeowners rates and policy forms, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based parent company said today. It said it expects to start writing business in New York later this year.

The underwriter led the industry in...

