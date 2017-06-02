Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

2 June 2017

Universal expands cat tower while adding cover

Ted Bunker 2 June 2017

Universal Insurance has expanded its catastrophe reinsurance limit to $2.65bn for a single event in Florida while keeping its retention stable at $35mn, the Fort Lauderdale-based carrier said yesterday.

The reinsurance arrangements for Universal's two operating units, Universal Property & Casualty and American Platinum Property & Casualty, kicked in yesterday with participants that include Nephila Capital (via Allianz Risk Transfer), Everest Re, RenaissanceRe, Chubb Tempest Re and Lloyd's syndicates, the company said. All are rated A+ or better by S&a...

