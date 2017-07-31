Recent news:

Universal beats despite 13% drop in earnings

Dan Ascher 31 July 2017

Universal Insurance Holdings' net income slimmed to $29.4mn in the second quarter on a premium base that swelled 8.9 percent partly driven by the insurer's crusade beyond its Florida heartland.

But despite the 12.7 percent drop in net earnings compared to the same period last year, the $0.82 per share result still surpassed the expectations of two analysts surveyed by MarketWatch who forecast no more than $0.80 per share and no less than $0.73.

Nonetheless, the carrier's chairman and CEO...

