8 December 2017

United set to triple debt outstanding in $150mn deal

Ted Bunker 8 December 2017

United priced 6.25 percent senior notes to raise $150mn yesterday, more than tripling its total debt outstanding.

Part of the proceeds will be used to redeem $30mn of floating rate senior notes sold a year ago and maturing in 2026, United said, which would leave it with long-term debt of about $170.6mn.

The variable-rate securities, with an annual interest rate of 7.26 percent at the end of September, comprised the majority of the carrier's $53.6mn in long-term debt before the...

