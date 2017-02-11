Recent news:

United jumps 17% on Raymond James call amid Florida turmoil

David Bull 9 February 2017

Shares in Florida's United Insurance Holdings climbed 17 percent today after a bullish analyst upgraded the homeowners' insurer to a "strong buy" recommendation.

The quartet of other publicly traded Floridians were buoyed too, with Federated National up 4.2 percent, Heritage rising 3.8 percent, Universal gaining 2.7 percent and HCI Group closing 1 percent higher.

In a turbulent week for Florida property insurers following Monday's suspension of guidance and threat of downgrades from Demotech, Raymond James analyst Greg Peters said United is well-placed to take advantage of the state's changing landscape.

Upgrading the company's stock from "outperform", the analyst highlighted the leverage gained by United from its upcoming merger with American Coastal, which was voted through by shareholders last week.

As previously reported, United - headed by former Raymond James executive John Forney as CEO - announced a deal to buy American Coastal last August in a move creating a $1bn premium-in-force carrier.

"We expect the transaction to close in March/April and believe the new consolidated entity will be positioned to generate strong revenue growth over the next two years, with the potential for substantial improvement in the annualised RoE outlook," Peters said.

Acknowledging that the Florida market is currently "in turmoil", Peters added that he believes that insurers with less than $100mn of capital are most at risk of being downgraded by Demotech.

As The Insurance Insider reported earlier this week, Demotech has raised particular concerns over those carriers whose surplus has been eroded to below $25mn amid the assignment of benefits (AOB) crisis in the state that has been compounded by a spate of weather losses in 2016.

United had a surplus of $127.5mn at the end of last year's third quarter, losing 5.7 percent of its capital base through the first nine months of the year.

Meanwhile, American Coastal actually grew its policyholder surplus by 1.2 percent to $176.8mn over the period.

Peters lowered his fourth-quarter earnings forecast to a loss of $0.48 a share for United to allow for reserve adjustments in connection with AOB claims.

But he also pointed to additional revenue of $115mn and $186mn expected from American Coastal this year and next, noting that the acquisition is anticipated to be accretive to earnings per share up to $0.25 or more in the first year.

Raising his target price on the stock from $18 to $20, or 1.7x 2017 estimated book value, the analyst said United should trade at a "modest premium" to peers based on faster earnings growth and merger synergies being realised.

United could approach $24 a share, or 2x book, if the combined company can achieve significant merger-related gains in reinsurance buying and a higher-than-expected improvement in combined ratio, Peters argued.

United shares closed at $15.71, up $2.33 on the day in New York.