Recent news:

United Insurance shares drop on Q4 earnings miss

Matthew Neill 21 February 2017

Investors punished Floridian carrier United Insurance Holding's greater-than-expected fourth quarter loss as its shares fell more than 9 percent in early trading in New York.

The stock fell to as low as $14.40 shortly after markets opened in the US following the President's Day holiday yesterday, when the Florida carrier reported its latest quarterly results.

United lost $17.6mn before taxes in the last three months of 2016 because of increased catastrophe claims and adverse reserve development, the company said.

This...

