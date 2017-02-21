Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

21 February 2017

United Insurance misses forecast as cat losses bite

Matthew Neill 21 February 2017

Floridian carrier United Insurance Holdings posted a greater-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter because of increased catastrophe activity and reserving.

The company, which is in the process of buying American Coastal, reported a loss per share of $0.49, worse than the consensus forecast for $0.42, and compared with earnings per share of $0.64 a year earlier.

It reported a loss of $17.6mn before tax for the quarter compared with profits of $20.4mn a year earlier.

Catastrophe losses in the fourth...

