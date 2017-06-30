Recent news:

Unipol restructures insurance operations

Matthew Neill 30 June 2017

Italian financial services provider Unipol is to transfer group-owned insurance businesses to its separately listed insurance division.

It forms part of a wider restructuring that includes the creation of a "bad bank" to house soured loans.

The plan was approved by the company's board yesterday. It also includes the transfer of a 98.5 percent stake in health insurer Unisalute for EUR715.0mn ($815.8mn), and of motor and non-life carrier Compagnia Assicuratrice Linear for EUR160.0mn to its 51 percent-owned insurance division UnipolSai...

