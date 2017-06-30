Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

30 June 2017

Search archive

Unipol restructures insurance operations

Matthew Neill 30 June 2017

Italian financial services provider Unipol is to transfer group-owned insurance businesses to its separately listed insurance division.

It forms part of a wider restructuring that includes the creation of a "bad bank" to house soured loans.

The plan was approved by the company's board yesterday. It also includes the transfer of a 98.5 percent stake in health insurer Unisalute for EUR715.0mn ($815.8mn), and of motor and non-life carrier Compagnia Assicuratrice Linear for EUR160.0mn to its 51 percent-owned insurance division UnipolSai...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π