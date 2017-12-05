Recent news:

Underlying margins remain pressured in Q3

Iulia Ciutina 5 December 2017

Underwriters continued to suffer the effects of years of soft rates in the third quarter, with underlying margins from the liability side of the balance sheet again being squeezed for most of the P&C (re)insurers in our analysis.

However, at group level, ex-cat accident-year loss ratios were better for Bermudians and global reinsurers thanks to non-P&C business, while the US specialty cohort posted a 1.1 percentage point increase in the metric to 63.2 percent for the period.

Click to enlarge...

