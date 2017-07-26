Recent news:

UK regulators consult on manager accountability rules

Laura Board 26 July 2017

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) today released long-awaited proposals for the rollout of a new personal accountability framework to insurers and other firms under its auspices, as the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) began consulting about honing its recently introduced regime for insurance managers.

The UK agencies, working in tandem, want to align their conduct and accountability rules with those governing the banking sector and both have offered leeway for smaller carriers.

The FCA wants to extend the cross-sector Senior Managers...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership