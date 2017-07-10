Recent news:

UK motor rates up 18.5% in Q2: Willis Towers Watson

Catrin Shi 10 July 2017

The average comprehensive car insurance premium has increased by 18.5 percent year on year in the second quarter, as insurers responded to the slash in the Ogden discount rate and the hike in insurance premium tax (IPT).

According to the latest car insurance price index by Willis Towers Watson (WTW) and Confused.com, the average comprehensive motor premium has now reached £847 ($1,096), representing an 8.4 percent increase quarter on quarter.

This was the highest quarterly increase in seven years, according...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership