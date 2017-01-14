Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 January 2017

UK motor rates at four-year high: Willis Towers Watson

Matthew Neill 13 January 2017

UK motor insurance rates rose 14 percent year-on-year in 2016, according to a report by price comparison site Confused.com and Willis Towers Watson.

The rise is equivalent to an average premium hike of £95, bringing the total cost of a typical comprehensive car insurance policy to £767.

The figure is the highest since mid-2012, when the average premium stood at £797.

Prices rose around 4 percent in the fourth quarter alone, accounting for £30 of the jump.

This followed two...

