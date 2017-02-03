Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 February 2017

UK motor premiums rise to record levels

Bernard Goyder 3 February 2017

Rising personal injury claims and a doubling of the insurance premium tax rate pushed UK car insurance premiums to their highest recorded level in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Data from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) shows that the average cost of private car insurance rose by 4.9 percent to £462 in the final three months of 2016 - the second highest quarterly increase on record.

The ABI said that a doubling of the UK's insurance premium tax rate...

