Recent news:

UK insurers settle historic Cape asbestos case

Catrin Shi 13 March 2017

UK industrial materials manufacturer Cape plc has agreed to pay a £52.5mn ($63.8mn) product liability settlement to Aviva, RSA and Zurich relating to litigation over the carriers' historic employers' liability (EL) exposures.



In a statement today, Cape said it would make an upfront payment of £18mn, inclusive of substantial legal costs, and a deferred payment of up to £34.5mn over the period from 2018 to 2023.

The trio of insurers brought the case against Cape, which was historically a major...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership