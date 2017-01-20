Recent news:

UK insurers can withstand Brexit pressure: AM Best

Matthew Neill 20 January 2017

AM Best does not anticipate any rating actions for UK insurers due to Brexit despite the expected impact of loss of access to EU business and economic challenges in the country.

In a statement released yesterday AM Best said while it did not expect to take rating actions as a direct consequence of Brexit, the vote was overall a credit negative for the UK insurance industry.

The rating agency cited increased economic and regulatory uncertainty, as well as the potential...

