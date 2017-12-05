Recent news:

UK ILS rules passed by parliament

Lucy Jones 5 December 2017

A parliamentary committee has passed risk transformation regulations that will allow for an insurance-linked securities (ILS) regime in the UK.

There was huge potential for the UK to benefit from the new regime, said City minister Stephen Barclay while putting the Risk Transformation Regulations 2017 and the Risk Transformation (Tax) Regulations 2017 before the Fifth Delegated Legislation Committee last week.

