UK government publishes final ILS rules

Fiona Robertson 24 July 2017

Marathon efforts to establish London as an insurance-linked securities (ILS) hub passed a major milestone last week when the UK government released final regulations for the new regime.

Sister publication Trading Risk reported that the new rules removed a controversial requirement for pre-issuance approvals of individual risk transfer deals after industry lobbying.

The regulations will ensure that London remains the leading (re)insurance marketplace, according to economic secretary to the treasury Stephen Barclay.

"This global business is evolving rapidly and we...

