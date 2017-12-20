Recent news:

UAE merger creates largest takaful insurer

Catrin Shi 20 December 2017

Takaful Emarat has agreed to acquire the takaful unit of Al Hilal Bank to create the largest Islamic insurance group globally by gross written premium.

The combined GWP of the United Arab Emirates-based Takaful Emarat and Al Hilal Takaful was over 900 dirhams ($235mn) in 2016, the firm said in a filing on the Dubai Financial Market.

The insurer said the takeover was an all-cash transaction but did not disclose the consideration.

The transaction has received initial approval from the...

