Recent news:

UAE insurers back in black: AM Best

Bernard Goyder 23 February 2017

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) insurance market returned to profit in 2016 after taking an aggregate market loss of $39mn in 2015.

According to an AM Best report that analysed the results of 29 listed Emirati carriers, UAE insurers made an aggregate profit of $252mn in 2016, a "stark contrast" to the previous year.

Click to enlarge Insurers in the UAE have faced mounting regulatory pressure, with many carriers strengthening reserves. The Gulf region has also experienced economic volatility since...

