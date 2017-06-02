Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

2 June 2017

Tysers targets US casualty retail market

Dan Ascher 2 June 2017

London market broker Tysers is looking to break into the US retail market with a new suite of business liability products, according to a communique seen by The Insurance Insider.

The intermediary is looking to bolster the flow of production through a US entry to supplement the business written through its existing wholesale distribution network.

Tysers will write the business, which spans 14 liability lines, through its MGA platform T-Pro, which writes exclusively on Lloyd's paper.

Atrium is the lead...

