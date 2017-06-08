Recent news:

Tysers reports 12.8% Ebitda increase for 2016

Matthew Neill 8 June 2017

London market broker Tysers reported a 12.8 percent increase in Ebitda profit to £10.6mn ($13.7mn) and a flat Ebitda margin of 20 percent for the full-year 2016.

Turnover increased by 12.8 percent year-on-year to £52.8mn, but pre-tax profits fell by 92 percent to £564,000 after the company reported a £9.6mn loss on forward foreign currency contracts.

Turnover rose in every region, with the UK up by 19.8 percent to £8.7mn, the rest of Europe up 22.4 percent to £6.4mn, North...

