Recent news:

Tysers buys London commercial lines arm from Cosmo

Catrin Shi 13 December 2017

Tysers has acquired the London-based commercial lines business of Cosmos Services for an undisclosed sum.

Cosmos Services is the Hong Kong subsidiary of Japanese global trading firm Itochu Corporation.

Tysers said the acquisition strengthens its UK and international practice in serving Japanese clients in the UK and Europe.

Tysers also said the agreement forged a stronger relationship between itself and Itochu to develop further business.

Cosmos employees will be brought into Tysers' UK corporate risks division, which is led by...

